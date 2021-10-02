Rep. Raskin: Trump’s legal wrangling is testing lawmaker’s ability to “get to the truth” on Capitol Riot
The House Select Committee on January 6 is turning up the heat on subpoenaed witnesses. Committee member and 2021 Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Ali Velshi to discuss next steps in the investigation. He says there will be criminal referrals if they find evidence of criminality by those they’d like to question, making the consequences for defying a legally mandatory subpoena even greater.Oct. 2, 2021