    Rep. Raskin: Trump's indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

Ali Velshi

Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

05:58

Even though the majority of Republicans have come to Donald Trump’s support post-indictment, they haven’t really been defending his actions. “It’s an excellent authoritarian tactic to divert and displace attention from what is actually contained in the indictment,” says Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former January 6th Committee member and former Lead Impeachment Manager. He tells Ali Velshi that the indictment is not really a test of Trump. “It's a test of who we are, and what kind of fidelity we have to the rule of law and the justice system.” June 11, 2023

    Rep. Raskin: Trump's indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

