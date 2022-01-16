Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

There might not be anyone else who knows more about the details of the insurrection than Maryland congressman Rep. Jamie Raskin. He has devoted much of the past year investigating Donald Trump and everything related to what happened on January 6, 2021. One week after the Capitol insurrection, Rep. Raskin began work as the Lead Impeachment Manager for the second impeachment of Donald Trump. A few months after that wrapped, he was appointed to the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection. “We’re gonna leave no stone unturned,” he says. “We view this as the most serious threat to the continuation of American democracy that any of us has ever seen in our lifetimes.”Jan. 16, 2022