Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testified to the House Select Committee investigating January 6th. She told the panel that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Rep. Jamie Raskin says, “that’s a remarkable thing for anyone to say, much less someone who’s married to a Supreme Court Justice.” He added that “the whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today.” Rep. Raskin also took insurrectionists to task on their twisting of both the First and Second Amendments – “there’s no right in the Constitution to violently attack the government.”Oct. 2, 2022