  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40
    Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29
    Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

Ali Velshi

Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

08:29

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testified to the House Select Committee investigating January 6th. She told the panel that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Rep. Jamie Raskin says, “that’s a remarkable thing for anyone to say, much less someone who’s married to a Supreme Court Justice.” He added that “the whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today.” Rep. Raskin also took insurrectionists to task on their twisting of both the First and Second Amendments – “there’s no right in the Constitution to violently attack the government.”Oct. 2, 2022

    Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

