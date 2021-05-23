Rep. Raskin: If Jan. 6 was a tourist trip, then the Civil War was a nature hike

Republican lawmakers are trying to rewrite history when it comes to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, calling it a “tourist trip” and “peaceful”. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who helped impeach Donald Trump over his role in the insurrection, isn’t buying it. He says, “If the violent insurrection, which left five people dead and 140 police officers wounded and dozens of them in the hospital, was like a tourist visit then the Civil War was like a nature hike.”