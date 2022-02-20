IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

    06:45

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

    05:05

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

    04:41

  • Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

    06:01

  • NOAA Administrator on dramatic sea level rise: “Failing to plan is planning to fail”

    04:14

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed”

    06:29

  • Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

    05:56

  • Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

    04:20

  • 1967 Assassination of NAACP official gets new life in new doc, “American Reckoning”

    07:27

  •  The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

    07:33

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

    05:21

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • 1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police

    04:09

  • “You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    04:07

  • Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

    05:47

  • Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border

    06:24

Ali Velshi

Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

06:10

As the House January 6th select committee continues to investigate the events leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol, more subpoenas roll out to the people involved. January 6th Select Committee member and former impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin says “Trump had the most global comprehensive view of what was taking place,” but they’re learning not all his cohorts were on board with all aspects of the grander scheme. “In general we’re seeing remarkable cooperation,” says Raskin, despite the liberal use of the 5th Amendment.Feb. 20, 2022

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

    06:45

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

    05:05

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All