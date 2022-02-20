Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

As the House January 6th select committee continues to investigate the events leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol, more subpoenas roll out to the people involved. January 6th Select Committee member and former impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin says “Trump had the most global comprehensive view of what was taking place,” but they’re learning not all his cohorts were on board with all aspects of the grander scheme. “In general we’re seeing remarkable cooperation,” says Raskin, despite the liberal use of the 5th Amendment.Feb. 20, 2022