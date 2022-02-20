Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime
06:10
Share this -
copied
As the House January 6th select committee continues to investigate the events leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol, more subpoenas roll out to the people involved. January 6th Select Committee member and former impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin says “Trump had the most global comprehensive view of what was taking place,” but they’re learning not all his cohorts were on board with all aspects of the grander scheme. “In general we’re seeing remarkable cooperation,” says Raskin, despite the liberal use of the 5th Amendment.Feb. 20, 2022
#VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’
06:45
Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own
05:34
Now Playing
Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime
06:10
UP NEXT
Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye
05:05
Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops
05:14
Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change