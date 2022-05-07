Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

This is not a drill. Democratic congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and many of her colleagues have been sounding the alarm about the erosion of reproductive rights for some time. Now, the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel Alito is confirming their worst fears. Rep. Pressley is a co-lead sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that seeks to codify abortion rights that was passed by the House of Representatives months ago but has been stalled in the Senate. As that comes up for a vote in Senate next week, she has a stern message for supporters of abortion rights – including her own colleagues. “We have to legislate, organize, mobilize as if lives depend on it because they do,” she tells Ali Velshi. “I’m looking at you, Susan Collins. I’m looking at you, Lisa Murkowski.” May 7, 2022