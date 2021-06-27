Rep. Pressley on qualified immunity: “There can never be true justice but there must be accountability”

Mass. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Ali Velshi to discuss infrastructure, the January 6th insurrection, and the need for more on qualified immunity in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. She says, “law enforcement have been able to operate with callous standards for Black and brown bodies disproportionately, to operate with reckless impunity without any consequences. And so there can never be true justice, but there must be accountability.”