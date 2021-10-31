Rep. Pressley:“I’m going to stay at the table and keep fighting until the ink is dry”

Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives plan on holding votes on the Infrastructure and President Biden's scaled-down 'Build Back Better' bills on Tuesday. Several major fundamental things have already reportedly been negotiated out of Biden’s big bill, notably paid family leave, but Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) vows to keep fighting for what she describes as “essential” infrastructure, because it makes employment possible. “At some point, every single one of us will play a caregiving role” in our families, says Pressley. “This is personal for me - as it is to millions of families.”Oct. 31, 2021