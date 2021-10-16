Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “This is not a progressives vs. moderates debate…This is about opportunity vs. decay”

As Democrats work to resolve their inter-party differences over what should be included in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending package, Washington Congresswoman and Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells Ali Velshi there’s room for negotiation. “You can shorten some of the programs by years in order to bring the price tag down” says Rep. Jayapal. “Negotiation is a messy part of democracy…Sometimes it looks like tempered are flared and they may be...but at the end of the day we’re all Democrats and we’re going to get this done”.Oct. 16, 2021