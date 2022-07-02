IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

    04:02

  • “Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson

    02:29

  • Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

    04:23

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

  • Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

    07:18

  • Teacher reacts to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' policy: 'I have to stay true to who I am'

    03:26

  • Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths

    05:15

  • Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

    06:40

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

    06:31

  • The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

    08:53

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

    03:30

  • House member says Kansas anti-abortion amendment would be a 'highway' to extreme bans

    06:15

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

    07:45

Ali Velshi

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

04:57

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022

  • Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

    04:02

  • “Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

    06:04
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson

    02:29

  • Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

    04:23

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All