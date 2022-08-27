Rep. Plaskett: “the dissipation of noise” from the GOP means they know Trump is in trouble

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The investigation into Donald Trump’s improper handling of government records is one of at least four ongoing probes into the former president. And while many Republicans swiftly came to his defense following the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, few have been as vocal in the 24 hours since the redacted copy of the search warrant affidavit was unsealed. “You’re noticing the dissipation of noise from my Republican colleagues because they know that [Trump] is in trouble,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett. “What they’re going to do is try and call foul.” As these investigations continue to intensify, she points out that there’s precedent for the criminal prosecution of high-ranking government officials in the United States. Remember Spiro Agnew? “I think the people who have short memories need to be reminded of this,” Rep. Plaskett tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 27, 2022

