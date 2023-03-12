Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.0

During hearings last week in the GOP’s new Weaponization of the Federal Government subcommittee, Chair Rep. Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Rep. Stacey Plaskett got into a heated exchange over the veracity of the hearing. “Those on the right and others in the Republican Party want this to be Benghazi 2.0,” says Rep. Plaskett. Unfortunately, Speaker McCarthy is “giving up the gavel to the madness.”March 12, 2023