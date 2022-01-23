Rep. Plaskett on Sen. Tim Scott: “Who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?”
Sen. Tim Scott argues that because he is Black and in the Senate, Voting Rights legislation isn’t needed, which Rep. Stacey Plaskett says is “the most ludicrous thing I could hear out of his mouth - who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?” Despite what she says has been the Republican priority “of keeping a white minority,” Plaskett remains “hopeful that Americans are still going to wake up to what’s really going on.”Jan. 23, 2022
