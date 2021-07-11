Rep. Plaskett on Jan 6 investigations: if the GOP wants to “drag this out into the next election, we will do that”

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, former impeachment manager, weighs in on the investigations into January 6th and the work that the select committee has ahead of them, given the opposition from Republican leadership. “We will do what’s necessary...to be good stewards of Congress,” says Plaskett. The House’s record on subpoena fights have been successful in the recent past, so she believes that if necessary, they will be this time as well, no matter how long that takes. “If [Republicans] want to drag this out into the next election, we will do that.”