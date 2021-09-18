Rep. Plaskett on 9/18 far-right rally: they are “emboldened because there hasn’t been an enormous crackdown”

The far-right is holding a rally at the Capitol supporting the January 6 Insurrectionists. Fmr. Impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Mehdi Hasan “the reason these individuals are emboldened is because there hasn’t been an enormous crackdown on them, and on the individual who foments them the most - Donald J Trump.” In response to the Biden administration’s admission that a U.S. drone strike killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan, she called for an examination into the entire drone operation, but finds a sliver of silver lining in that “we are now in an administration who will openly be transparent and admit when they have made mistakes...As opposed to the previous administration under Donald Trump who won be willing to say that and continue to perpetuate lies.”Sept. 18, 2021