Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’
02:16
Following an eventful week in Congress where an anti-Islamophobia bill was only BARELY passed in response to terrifying racist threats against Rep. Ilhan Omar, President Biden’s Build Back Better bill was tabled until the new year. Omar joins Ali Velshi to discuss the hostile anti-Muslim environment among some of her colleagues as well as Sen. Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better.Dec. 19, 2021
