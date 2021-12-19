Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’
04:30
212 House Republicans voted against a bill to condemn Islamophobia in a revealing and embarrassing vote this week. Islamophobia is “one of those bigoted things that are still allowed to be debated and disregarded,” says Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has been a target of dangerous racist rants by her colleagues. The anti-Muslim rhetoric and lack of condemnation on Capitol Hill is “really something for the American people to see and hear.” Dec. 19, 2021
