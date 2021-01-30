Rep. Nikema Williams says “enough is enough” when it comes to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Nikema Williams announced her plans to introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and demand her resignation. She tells Ali Velshi Velshi, “I have a 5-year-old son and I have a ‘talking to’ him about not picking up his toys and this is beyond that and we need to take serious action because she's a member of the United States congress and she has a platform and she's using it as a member of the United States congress to continue to spread her words that are leading to more and more violence and we have to stop this and we need to stop it now.”