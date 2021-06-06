Rep. Mondaire Jones slams Manchin’s op-ed: ‘Intellectually un-serious’

The Marjorie-Taylor Greene’s have won the GOP ‘civil war,’ says Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY17). The most active Freshman member of Congress joins Ali Velshi to set the record straight for Sen. Joe Manchin on the history and purpose of the filibuster, and explain the urgency of passing the ‘For the People Act, despite some of its limitations. Says Rep. Jones, “I would like to see the President rise to the occasion” and get Senators Manchin and Sinema on board. “Senator Manchin would rather preserve Jim Crow on some outdated theory of bipartisanship that frankly does not exist in the same way today as it did a generation ago.”