Rep. Meeks on House GOP’s ‘civil war’: We’ve never had this kind of madness

Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Rep. Gregory Meeks speaks to Ali Velshi about possible long-term solutions to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. They also discuss the unprecedented levels of dysfunction in the House of Representatives and what solutions Democrats would be open to consider. “Never in the history of the country have we had this kind of madness where we can't have a functioning House of Representatives,” he tells Velshi.Oct. 22, 2023