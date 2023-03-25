IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Your government did something good' in helping failed banks

Ali Velshi

Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘Your government did something good’ in helping failed banks

05:36

In the wake of bank failures over the last month, there have been increasing calls for the FDIC to insure all bank deposits, including from California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. As the highest ranking Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, Waters joins Ali Velshi to explain what the committee will uncover in hearings next week. “We're going to hold our hearings, and we're going to come up with legislation to cure the deregulation that should not have taken place in the first place.”March 25, 2023

