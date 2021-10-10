Rep. Mark Takano: I regard everything in these bills like my children

It’s back to the negotiating table for Democrats as they work to pass two key pieces of Pres. Biden’s economic agenda: The bipartisan infrastructure bill and the “Build Back Better” spending package that would invest in social safety net programs and climate initiatives. With West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema continuing to prevent the party from moving forward, California Democratic Congressman Mark Takano tells Maria Teresa Kumar that those two “need to be more clear and transparent about what it is they’re for”. Oct. 10, 2021