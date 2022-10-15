Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

The U.S. has a ‘crude relationship’ with Saudi Arabia - where the U.S. sort of looks the other way regarding their human rights abuses - and the Saudis sort of assist the U.S. when it comes to oil production and keeping oil prices low. However, recent actions by the Saudis have many questioning this relationship. Rep. Tom Malinowski has introduced legislation to punish Saudi Arabia for its actions.Oct. 15, 2022