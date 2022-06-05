Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

“For six years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about Jared Kushner being a walking, talking conflict of interest,” says Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. The House Oversight and Intelligence Committee has just opened up an investigation into the former president’s son-in-law and his mysterious personal dealings in Saudi Arabia, which some believe could have political, economic, and ethical implications. “It’s a very tangled web that Jared Kushner has woven for us,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi tells Ali Velshi.June 5, 2022