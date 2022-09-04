Rep. Krishnamoorthi on Trump offering pardons: He’s “gone full MAGA”

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On Friday, a federal judge unsealed a highly detailed inventory list of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. The court filing revealed that the FBI found 48 empty folders with "classified" markings on them inside the former president's office and storage area at his Florida golf club. Officials are now wondering if the U.S. government has actually recovered all of the important documents from Donald Trump or if many of them remain missing, posing a further threat to national security. Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Ali Velshi to discuss how we got here.Sept. 4, 2022

