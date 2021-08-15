Rep Krishnamoorthi on the Taliban: Lawmakers ‘are chiding ourselves about drinking the Kool-Aid'

As the Taliban rapidly closes in on the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) says, “I think I and probably some of my colleagues are chiding ourselves about drinking the Kool-Aid as to the effectiveness of the Afghan government and its military forces. Of course we underestimated the Taliban.” Now, he says, we need to focus on getting our allies to safety. “We have to do everything in our power to get those people out of there that helped us...If they stay back, they will be killed by the Taliban.”Aug. 15, 2021