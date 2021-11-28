Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

Congress is back in session this week and there’s some outstanding issues for lawmakers to address before the end of the year. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the Senate to pass Build Back Better by Christmas, but there’s also a looming debt ceiling crisis fast approaching. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois warns that it “could be catastrophic to the economy” if Congress can’t come to an agreement – and he’s not willing to take that risk. He says, “I personally believe that if Republicans don’t act responsibly, that we Democrats have to lift the debt ceiling on our own and govern.”Nov. 28, 2021