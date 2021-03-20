Rep. Judy Chu: GA shooter “chose three Asian spas…It was very clear this is a hate crime.”06:11
Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) is the Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and was the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress. She joins Ali Velshi to discuss the Georgia shooting that left eight people dead and the rise of anti-Asian violence across the country. She says, “there is a direct link between Donald Trump's rhetoric and the kind of horrible hate crimes and incidents that Asian Americans across this country are experiencing.”