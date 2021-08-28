Rep. Joyce Beatty: GOP still following in Trump’s footsteps
Rep. Joyce Beatty, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, says House Republicans did not vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because most of them are still following in former President Trump’s footsteps. Rep. Beatty says voting rights should not be a partisan issue because it’s what the American people want. And Republicans need to be held accountable for not supporting the John Lewis Lewis voting rights act. Aug. 28, 2021