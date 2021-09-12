Rep. Jim Clyburn: “Let’s be equitable with our spending”

As Democrats work to pass President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill that would include a number of party priorities such as clean energy incentives and an expanded child tax credit, some members of the party feel that the price tag is too high and are holding up the process. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tells Maria Teresa Kumar “Let’s stop arguing about that number and start looking at the programs that those numbers apply to”. He adds, “Let’s be equitable with our spending...I don’t want to see us build back better and create pockets of poverty”.Sept. 12, 2021