Rep. Jim Clyburn calls Steve Bannon’s claims of taking over local elections “poppycock”

Bannon’s defiance of the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s investigation is just a distraction, says Majority Whip Congressman Jim Clyburn. “He should just really stop trying to divert attention from the problems that we need to deal with.” The Congressman also discusses the importance of his new legislation, aiming to help the descendants of Black WWII veterans who missed out on GI Bill benefits due to racism. “These kinds of things need to be rectified.”Nov. 14, 2021