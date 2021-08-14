Rep. Jason Crow: “The Big Lie is growing.”

The failed former president is out of office but new details are revealing how desperately he tried to prevent that from happening. However, he didn’t act alone. Congressman Jason Crow stresses the importance of thorough investigations, and consequences for those who violated the law and Constitution. “This is an ongoing threat...These people are still out there.” Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, also expresses his heartbreak over what’s unfolding in Afghanistan with the Taliban rapidly gaining territory.Aug. 14, 2021