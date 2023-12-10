IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: TX abortion laws are ‘opposite of being fiscally responsible’ and ‘pro-life’

10:10

Kate Cox is a 31-year-old mother of two who is now forced to carry a non-viable fetus to term because of her home state's anti-abortion law. The state of Texas is endangering her family, her fertility, and quite possibly her own life. Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett from Texas joins Ali Velshi to share her support for Cox and explain why there must be a change in reproductive rights in 2024. “When we have a bunch of cowards and ignorant folk that unfortunately are the ones that have power over her, because they're not pro-life. They're pro-power. They're pro-patriarchy. And honestly, they're just pro-ignorance.”Dec. 10, 2023

