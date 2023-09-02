Rep. Crockett: Republicans are tearing our democracy down one school board at a time

Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Ali Velshi to discuss Houston parents pushing back against the superintendent’s “new education system” and the school district’s plans to eliminate 28 libraries. "You're hurting the kids because emotionally, they are feeling like second rate second class citizens," Crockett says of Houston schools shuttering conventional libraries. "When you start taking away the literacy … you are trying to control the people." Sept. 2, 2023