Rep. Jamie Raskin calls out Trump and Elise Stefanik for anti-semitism hypocrisy

Rep. Jamie Raskin joins Ali Velshi to discuss the potential consequences of a second Trump term, what Biden and Democrats must do to combat Republicans’ “anti-democratic” voter tactics in 2024, and his thoughts on the Republican hypocrisy on display during hearings this week about the rise of campus antisemitism. “Where does Elise Stefanik get off lecturing anyone about anti-semitism when she’s the biggest supporter of Donald Trump who traffics in antisemitism all the time?” Raskin asks. “The Republican party is filled with people who are entangled in anti-semitism.”Dec. 10, 2023