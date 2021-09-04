 Rep: James Clyburn: “Nothing is more private” than the decision to have an abortion

Majority whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) says the filibuster has been used to push the agendas of a small minority and has been pushing for “carve-outs” from the filibuster for Constitutional matters such as voting and abortion rights. He “commended” his colleague Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) who has been trying since 2013 to trying to codify abortion rights into law. “We should have done this years ago...I hope that we get the vote on it next month and I suspect that long before November 1st it will pass the senate.”Sept. 4, 2021