Rep. Jamaal Bowman: We’ve kicked the can down the road long enough

As heated negotiations on the Hill continue, Congressman Jamaal Bowman tells Ali Velshi that “what we’re going to see, if we do this right is…a dramatic increase in both GDP and well-being for our country. Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan that would invest in programs like universal pre-k and free community college -- programs he says some of his colleagues with “different lived experiences” hear as “entitlements.” Says Bowman, “We are investing in the things that have been neglected for so long.”Oct. 2, 2021