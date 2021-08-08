Rep. Jamaal Bowman on dual infrastructure bills: “We need to go as big as possible”

As the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal inches closer to passing in the Senate, some moderate House Democrats are pushing to hold a standalone vote on the package rather than tie it to the budget reconciliation bill that would allow Democrats to pass a larger infrastructure plan without Republican support. New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman tells Ali Velshi “if moderates don’t support the reconciliation bill, it doesn’t move forward…We need to go as big as possible”.Aug. 8, 2021