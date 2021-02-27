Rep. Jamaal Bowman: “It’s just so heartbreaking that we allow people to live in abject poverty.”05:13
Rep. Jamaal Bowman joins Ali Velshi to discuss the loss of his mother to COVID, vaccine distribution, and increasing the minimum wage. Bowman is “encouraging every community, particularly communities of color who historically do not trust vaccines for the right reasons” to get vaccinated. He says, “We're seeing growth in vaccination sites. We're going to have a lot more growth once this stimulus package passes.”