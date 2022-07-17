Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We have to be willing to take stances even if they are difficult”

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is disappointed by President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia. “This whole trip sends the wrong message to human rights defenders, and to the values that we say we have in upholding human rights,” the Minnesota Congresswoman and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee tells “Velshi.” Omar, who noted that Biden ran on an agenda centering human rights, warned the visit risks legitimizing MBS. “We have to stop this process of saying we are going to do one thing on foreign policy and then doing the opposite because it messes with our credibility,” Omar said. “We want to be a country that has moral standing when it comes to the defense of human rights, with Ukraine and other places. We have to be a country that is interested in advancing democracies. And none of those things are accomplished with the message this trip sends.”July 17, 2022