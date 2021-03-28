Rep. Ilhan Omar on meeting with children held at migrant facilities: "I was one of those kids"

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota joined Ali Velshi to discuss the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin and her recent visit to migrant facilities at the border. She has a personal relationship with those who come at a young age because at one time, she too was a refugee seeking asylum. She says these children are “seeking a better life. I was one of those kids. When my country fell into civil war in Somalia, I fled to neighboring country Kenya and I was met with humanity and dignity because people have understanding and respect for international law.”