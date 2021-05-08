Velshi Jim Himes 5-8-21

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the importance of accountability and checks in government, and why all the infighting within the GOP is “cataclysmic.” “The country needs a functioning Republican party that pushes back on my party. The Republican Party, starting at the convention where they said, ‘we don't have a platform, it is whatever Donald Trump wants,’ gave up that role.” As his colleagues across the aisle make policy decisions assuming the American workers’ “laziness,” the Republican talking point of being the party of the American worker no longer flies, says Himes.