Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “The other side is filled with crooks, liars and insurrectionists”

Despite numerous legislative accomplishments since taking over Congress, new polling reveals that 51% of Americans would vote for Republicans to lead the House of Representatives over Democrats. “When you look at the totality of the work that will have been completed by the end of the year, we will have a compelling set of accomplishments to run on, ” says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. “The other side is filled with crooks, liars, and insurrectionists”.Nov. 14, 2021