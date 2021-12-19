Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

Congress and the Biden administration are shifting its focus once again to passing voting rights legislation now that the Build Back Better bill seems to be going nowhere fast. “The notion of widespread voter fraud is a big lie,” says Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). “It was time to fire Donald Trump and bring sanity and competence back to the White House.” America is facing many challenges right now with the rise of inflation and the surge of the omicron variant but Rep. Jeffries says, “We also have to defend our democracy from the fundamental attempts to undermine it, which are serious and continual.”Dec. 19, 2021