Rep. Garbardino (R-NY) says bipartisanship is real, and has co-sponsored a cybersecurity bill to prove it

Believe it or not, there are some bipartisan bills getting through Congress. Rep. Garbarino (R-NY) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the State and Local Cybersecurity Act he’s co-sponsoring alongside colleagues from both sides of the aisle. “Nobody sends us down to Washington just to sit there and fight,” says Garbarino. Rank and file members are “looking to produce something for their district.” He’s hoping that transfers over to a larger deal on infrastructure as well. “The Problem Solvers came up with a couple ideas” and are just waiting to hear from the White House.