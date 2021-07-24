Rep. Dingell optimistic that bipartisan effort will lead to passing physical infrastructure bill

Rep. Debbie Dingell weighs in on bipartisan effort by lawmakers to reach an agreement on infrastructure, successfully passing a bipartisan bill this week to protect citizens from polluted water. After speaking with members on both sides of the aisle, Dingell is optimistic on a larger deal -- “if we can’t get this done, we’ll never get anything done for this country” adding that when it comes to physical Infrastructure, “roads and bridges don’t know if you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”