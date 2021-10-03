Rep. Dingell on infrastructure negotiations: “We need the American people to be the winner”
Two key pieces of President Biden’s economic agenda, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the “Build Back Better” social spending package, are stalled in Congress as moderate and progressive Democrats square off over the multi-trillion dollar costs. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell tells Ali Velshi, “I don’t talk about numbers...I talk about what we’re going to deliver for the American people.”Oct. 3, 2021