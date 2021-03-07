Rep. Demings on how policing in this country can change right now

Rep. Val Demings, a former chief of police in Florida, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin and the future of policing going forward, including the George Floyd policing bill passed by the House this week. Since the murder of George Floyd, she’s been encouraging police departments to look within their agencies to make changes, instead of waiting for federal government. “It really starts with hiring, “ says the Congresswoman. We have to hire diversity. Because police departments should reflect the diversity of the communities in which they enforce.”