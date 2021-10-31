Rep. Debbie Dingell: “There are people who are trying to undermine the confidence people have in our democracy

It’s been nearly 10 months since the Capitol insurrection but Rep. Debbie Dingell is still in disbelief. “I don’t know how we so underestimated the power of what some of these militia groups can do,” she says. “I have seen these men outside of my own home with assault weapons.” It’s a symptom of a country that distrusts its government, and that’s why the January 6th committee’s investigation because trust in the government is “important to keep our democracy strong.”Oct. 31, 2021